Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,408 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

