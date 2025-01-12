ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in eBay by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $1,715,462. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.90 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

