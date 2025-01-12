Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550,750 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

