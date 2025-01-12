Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $467.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.