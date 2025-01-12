ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

