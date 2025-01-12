Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,588 shares of company stock valued at $62,480,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

