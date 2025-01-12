Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $405.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.32 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.85.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

