Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,747,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,447,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $35.72 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

