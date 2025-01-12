Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,377 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onestream were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of OS opened at $27.14 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21.

OS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,699,787 shares of company stock valued at $230,912,230 over the last 90 days.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

