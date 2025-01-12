Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,377 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onestream were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000.
Onestream Price Performance
Shares of OS opened at $27.14 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Onestream
Insider Activity at Onestream
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,699,787 shares of company stock valued at $230,912,230 over the last 90 days.
About Onestream
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.