Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 54.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Shopify by 28.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after buying an additional 1,621,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

