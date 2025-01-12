Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Energy Recovery worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 376.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at about $15,237,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,204.97. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,137.54. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,406 shares of company stock worth $1,166,088. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of ERII opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ERII. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Energy Recovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERII

About Energy Recovery

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.