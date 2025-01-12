Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

