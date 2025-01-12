Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 824,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $153,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

