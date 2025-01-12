The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ODP by 2,219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 571,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 546,525 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP grew its position in ODP by 29.9% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 2,222,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 511,890 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ODP by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group cut their price objective on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP Trading Down 0.2 %

ODP opened at $22.31 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $671.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ODP

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.