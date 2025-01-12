Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.55 target price on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $2.54 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 91,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,032,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

