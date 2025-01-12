ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,152,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $123,461,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.