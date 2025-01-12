ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 221.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 34.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.52 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -62.75%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

