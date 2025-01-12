Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.57.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $377.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $242.49 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

