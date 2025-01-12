ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,488 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.