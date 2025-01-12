ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 474,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,105,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 274,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

