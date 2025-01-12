GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 7,553.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GDS were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

GDS stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.13. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

