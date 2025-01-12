The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

