Graypoint LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after buying an additional 97,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

