Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 15,807 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GBX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,056. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

