ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $101.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

