Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 40,248 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Celestica by 480.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

