Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,266 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,697 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.96.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

