Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 490,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,664.24. The trade was a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

