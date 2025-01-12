Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $145.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

