Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.01. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $43.15 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,546.78. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

