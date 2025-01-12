Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 17,631.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 22.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

