Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $200,922.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $968,378.84. This represents a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

