Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

