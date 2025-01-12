Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 285.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.05.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

