Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,819.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after buying an additional 123,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $386.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.07 and a 12-month high of $439.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.53 and a 200-day moving average of $388.57.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

