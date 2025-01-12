Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 28,229 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,220,000 after buying an additional 876,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 699,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,506 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.