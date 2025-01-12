Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,662 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Barclays upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

