Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,112 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVPT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,370,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,245,225.01. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,215 shares of company stock worth $1,321,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

