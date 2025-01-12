Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Avista worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Avista by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Avista by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avista by 46.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Avista Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.