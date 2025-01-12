The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $90.39 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This trade represents a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

