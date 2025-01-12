Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,488,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,846,000 after acquiring an additional 442,302 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 269,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

