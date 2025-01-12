Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

