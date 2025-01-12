Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FormFactor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,063,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after buying an additional 79,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.08. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

