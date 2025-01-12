PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after purchasing an additional 198,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $43.94 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 69,550 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $3,620,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,676.12. The trade was a 44.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,750. This represents a 62.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,737 shares of company stock worth $10,920,687 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.