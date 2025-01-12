Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE CNS opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

