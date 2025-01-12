Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,723 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 26.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.01. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

