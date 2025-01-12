Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $221.55 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

