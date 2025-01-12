The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Southern by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Southern by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 147,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

