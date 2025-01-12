36,097 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $58.28 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

