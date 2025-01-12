Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,326 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,297,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $38,194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 319.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

